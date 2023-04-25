CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Mohamed al-Gharawy, the assistant of Egypt's administrative attache in Sudan, was killed in Khartoum on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Foreign Ministry and its staff deeply mourn the death in the line of duty of the assistant of the administrative attache of the Egytian embassy in Khartoum, Mohamed al-Gharawy," the ministry wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese armed forces said that the assistant of the Egyptian military attache was killed by the Rapid Support Forces. The ministry then denied his death.