Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Passing Away of Ambassador Kirpichenko

(@imziishan)

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry offered its condolences on the passing of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko this Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry offered its condolences on the passing of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko this Monday.

The ambassador passed away earlier in the day in a Cairo hospital at the age of 68.

"The official spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, offers condolences on behalf of the Foreign Ministry on the passing way of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko," the ministry said in its statement.

Kirichenko had served as Russia's ambassador to Egypt since 2011. Prior to that, he had been the country's ambassador to Syria, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.