UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences On Passing Away Of Ambassador Kirpichenko

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:01 AM

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Passing Away of Ambassador Kirpichenko

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry offered its condolences on the passing of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko this Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry offered its condolences on the passing of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko this Monday.

The ambassador passed away earlier in the day in a Cairo hospital at the age of 68.

"The official spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, offers condolences on behalf of the Foreign Ministry on the passing way of Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko," the ministry said in its statement.

Kirichenko had served as Russia's ambassador to Egypt since 2011. Prior to that, he had been the country's ambassador to Syria, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Egypt Cairo Libya United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

25 minutes ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

3 minutes ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

4 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.