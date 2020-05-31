Egyptian, French Presidents Discuss Situation in Libya During Phone Conversation - Cairo

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, talked about the situation in Libya during a phone conversation, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on Saturday.

"The presidents agreed on the need to increase coordination in this area at the upcoming stage, reaffirming the desire to put an end to the Libyan crisis by reaching a political solution ... especially by supporting UN efforts," Rady said on his official Facebook page.

The spokesman added that Sisi confirmed Cairo's position regarding the conflict in neighboring Libya ” Egypt calls for fighting against terrorism and conflict settlement.

Sisi and Macron also talked about other bilateral and multilateral issues. The French President said that Paris was seeking to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in various fields.