UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian, French Presidents Discuss Situation In Libya During Phone Conversation - Cairo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Egyptian, French Presidents Discuss Situation in Libya During Phone Conversation - Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, talked about the situation in Libya during a phone conversation, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on Saturday.

"The presidents agreed on the need to increase coordination in this area at the upcoming stage, reaffirming the desire to put an end to the Libyan crisis by reaching a political solution ... especially by supporting UN efforts," Rady said on his official Facebook page.

The spokesman added that Sisi confirmed Cairo's position regarding the conflict in neighboring LibyaEgypt calls for fighting against terrorism and conflict settlement.

Sisi and Macron also talked about other bilateral and multilateral issues. The French President said that Paris was seeking to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in various fields.

Related Topics

United Nations Egypt Facebook Cairo Paris Libya

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

27 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

57 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.