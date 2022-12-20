UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Government Denies Rumors About Its Intention To Sell Suez Canal

December 20, 2022

Egyptian Government Denies Rumors About Its Intention to Sell Suez Canal

The Egyptian government denied on Tuesday media reports about Cairo's intention to sell the Suez Canal.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Egyptian government denied on Tuesday media reports about Cairo's intention to sell the Suez Canal.

On Monday, the media reported that the government had created a Suez Canal Fund that could be used for the sale of the canal.

"We refute reports that this fund is being created as a loophole for the sale of the Suez Canal, the government has no such intentions," the cabinet of ministers said in a statement received by Sputnik.

The Suez Canal will continue to belong entirely to Egypt, and all employees of the canal will be exclusively Egyptians, the statement said.

The fund will allow the administration of the Canal to deal with various crisis situations and force majeure, and develop the canal's infrastructure, the statement noted, adding that all fund accounts will be under the control of the Central Auditing Organization of Egypt.

The Suez Canal's revenue hit an all-time high in 2021 and reached $7 billion. In addition, the administration of the Canal increases transit tariffs for all types of vessels by 15% from January 2023. At the same time, dry cargo ships and tourist ships will face a tariff of 10%. Revenue growth is expected to reach about $700 million annually after the increase in tariff.

