CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Mohamed Ahmed Morsi was sworn in on Sunday as new Egyptian minister of military production, succeeding late Mohammed al-Assar, the country's presidential office said.

Morsi has previously served as the general director of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, and assistant to the defense minister.

"On Sunday July 19, 2020, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Morsi, who has been appointed Minister of State for Military Production, swore in before President Abdel Fatah El Sisi," the presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, said.

Al-Asar died on July 6 after suffering from health problems.