CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) An official source in the Egyptian government expressed surprise at reports about plans to establish a Turkish naval base in Libya's Misrata, Egyptian news agency MENA reported.

Earlier, Al Arabiya television channel reported that Turkey, Qatar and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) had signed an agreement to create a Turkish naval base in the Libyan city of Misrata.

The Egyptian government source said such a decision did not correspond to the logic of the Skhirat Agreement and the mandate arising from it, and was out of line with UN Security Council resolutions.