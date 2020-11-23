Egyptian Health Ministry Announces Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Egypt has entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arab nation's Health Ministry said Monday.

On Sunday, Health Minister Hala Zayed held talks with the heads of the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Unified Medical Procurement Authority on the need to review strategic stocks of drugs and medical supplies in a bid to meet the country's needs amid COVID-19.

"The session has discussed the availability of drugs and medical supplies, taking into account the outbreak of the coronavirus second wave," the ministry's spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

Among other things, the Egyptian health officials also discussed measures against pharmaceutical sales through social networks and online drugstores. The minister has called on citizens to purchase medications in pharmacies and authorized drug stores.

To date, Egypt has registered 113,027 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic, with around 102,000 recoveries and 6,548 fatalities. On Sunday the health ministry reported 351 new cases and 13 COVID-19-related deaths.