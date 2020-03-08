Egyptian Health Ministry Confirms First Death From Coronavirus Disease

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Egypt has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the patient was a German citizen.

"The person who died from the coronavirus disease in the country is a 60-year-old German citizen, who showed the symptoms [of the disease] upon the arrival from Luxor to Hurghada," Mugahed said.

On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that 45 people, including 19 foreigners, on board a tourist ship anchored in the port of the southern city of Luxor had tested positive for the virus. Eleven of them tested coronavirus-negative after repeated checks.

Apart from those on the vessel, there have been three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt, one of whom has recovered.

