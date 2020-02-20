UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Health Ministry Does Not Confirm Africa's First Coronavirus Infection Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

Egyptian Health Ministry Does Not Confirm Africa's First Coronavirus Infection Case

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection in Egypt and in entire Africa, which was announced last week, has not been confirmed, Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

Mugahed said as quoted by the Al-Ahram portal that the foreign citizen who had initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus was found to not be infected with the virus in repeated tests, taken six times in three days.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

Related Topics

Africa World China Egypt Wuhan December 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

3 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

3 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

3 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

3 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.