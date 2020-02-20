CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection in Egypt and in entire Africa, which was announced last week, has not been confirmed, Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

Mugahed said as quoted by the Al-Ahram portal that the foreign citizen who had initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus was found to not be infected with the virus in repeated tests, taken six times in three days.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.