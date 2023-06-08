UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Health Ministry Hopes To Build Medical Equipment Plant Jointly With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Egyptian Health Ministry Hopes to Build Medical Equipment Plant Jointly With Russia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Egyptian Health Ministry hopes to build, jointly with Russian companies, a medical equipment plant in the Arab republic, the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met Wednesday with representatives of Russian companies working in the production of medical equipment. The Russian delegation is taking part in the second international medical exhibition Africa Health ExCon taking place in Cairo.

"During the meeting, the minister expressed the readiness and desire of the Egyptian state to start cooperation in the creation of an (Egyptian-Russian) plant specializing in the production of medical equipment," the ministry said.

It said the staff of the planned joint venture will include the best specialists in the industry from both countries.

"This cooperation will be a real step towards attracting investment in Egyptian healthcare under the investment promotion instruments adopted by the Egyptian state," the ministry said.

