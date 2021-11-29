UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From South Africa With Omicron Strain - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From South Africa With Omicron Strain - Reports

The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied reports of a passenger who arrived from South Africa to Egypt and was infected with the Omicron coronavirus variants, Akhbar el-Yom reported on Monday, citing a source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied reports of a passenger who arrived from South Africa to Egypt and was infected with the Omicron coronavirus variants, Akhbar el-Yom reported on Monday, citing a source.

"The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied reports of a passenger who arrived from South Africa in Egypt and was infected with the Omicron strain," the source said as quoted by the media.

According to the source, all people who arrived from the countries located in southern Africa took a PCR test.

"All of them were quarantined for seven days. The Ministry of Health is monitoring their health," the source said.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt South Africa Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

12 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

27 minutes ago
 Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans ..

Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans to Win 2022 Elections - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in ..

Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in Sahulat bazaars

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks written arguments in Im ..

Islamabad High Court seeks written arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.