Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From South Africa With Omicron Strain - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied reports of a passenger who arrived from South Africa to Egypt and was infected with the Omicron coronavirus variants, Akhbar el-Yom reported on Monday, citing a source.

According to the source, all people who arrived from the countries located in southern Africa took a PCR test.

"All of them were quarantined for seven days. The Ministry of Health is monitoring their health," the source said.