Egyptian Industry Minister Invites Russia To Join National Project To Build Granaries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Egypt invites Russian companies to join its national project to build granaries across the country and turn the Arab republic into a hub for distribution of Russian grain in the region, Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the minister, Russian experience is in demand in Egypt, "especially in connection with the implementation of a number of national projects in the country." Among them is a project on building 50 grain storage facilities in 17 provinces of Egypt with a total capacity of 1.2 million tonnes.

"The Russian side could create a number of projects for the storage of grain in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in line with the national plan for the construction of granaries and the transformation of this region into a logistic center for the distribution of Russian grain to African and Arab countries," Nassar said.

He added that Russian companies were also welcome to join projects in information technology and communications, car manufacturing and shipbuilding, as well as metallurgy and mining.

The minister stressed that his country could become a "good springboard" for Russia, since integration of the latter's technology into Egyptian industry would help it to expand into markets of other African and Arab nations.

Cairo is hosting the Big Industrial Week from October 8-10, with 105 companies interested in African market taking part in the event. The fair also featured the African Industrial Forum.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, together with Nassar, attended the exhibition on Wednesday.

The sides held the 12th meeting of the Joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation on the event's sidelines.

