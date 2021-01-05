Egyptian Intelligence Chief Discusses Cooperation With Sudanese Authorities - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service (GIS), Abbas Kamel, discussed bilateral cooperation with the leadership of Sudan, MENA reported.

Kamel, on an instruction from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, arrived in Khartoum on Monday, where he met with Sudan's leadership.

During meetings in Khartoum, Kamel discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Sudan in various spheres, the development of the situation in the region and the latest events around the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the news agency said.