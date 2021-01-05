UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Intelligence Chief Discusses Cooperation With Sudanese Authorities - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:40 AM

Egyptian Intelligence Chief Discusses Cooperation With Sudanese Authorities - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service (GIS), Abbas Kamel, discussed bilateral cooperation with the leadership of Sudan, MENA reported.

Kamel, on an instruction from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, arrived in Khartoum on Monday, where he met with Sudan's leadership.

During meetings in Khartoum, Kamel discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Sudan in various spheres, the development of the situation in the region and the latest events around the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the news agency said.

Related Topics

Egypt Dam Khartoum Sudan From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

8 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

8 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

8 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.