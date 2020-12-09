UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Intelligence Delegation Arrives In Gaza Strip For Mediation Talks - Reports

Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:59 PM

A delegation of Egyptian intelligence officials has arrived in the Gaza Strip for another round of talks as part of an ongoing negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the media reported on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) A delegation of Egyptian intelligence officials has arrived in the Gaza Strip for another round of talks as part of an ongoing negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian alray.

ps news agency, the delegation of the general intelligence service of Egypt arrived in the Gaza Strip today through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint to hold talks with officials in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian intelligence officials regularly visit the Gaza Strip, acting as mediators in negotiations to resolve the conflict between Palestinian Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel. The delegation has already held several rounds of negotiations with both sides to discuss a possible prisoner exchange deal.

