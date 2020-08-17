GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A delegation from Egypt's general intelligence service has arrived in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and met with the central committee members of Fatah political party, the WAFA news agency reported.

The delegates have also met with the head of the Palestinian general intelligence service, Major General Majed Faraj.

Later Monday, the delegation will visit the Gaza Strip.