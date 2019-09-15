UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Interior Ministry Says Eliminated Terrorists Plotting Attacks On Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Egyptian Interior Ministry Says Eliminated Terrorists Plotting Attacks on Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Sunday it had eliminated a cell of terrorists, who were plotting an attack against the military in the north of the Sinai Peninsula.

"The members of the terrorist cell were monitored when they were moving in a car, ready to carry out terrorist attacks. When the militants acknowledged they had been surrounded, they opened intense fire on the military, they were given a response," the ministry said in a statement quoted by the Extra news tv broadcaster, adding that all members of the group were eliminated during the shootout.

Three policemen were injured in the operation, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that the operation was launched after the National Security Department received information that several members of a terrorist group in the Jelban area in northern Sinai were planning a series of attacks on the armed forces and the police.

The Egyptian authorities have for years been engaged in anti-terror activities on the Sinai Peninsula, where militants have repeatedly staged deadly attacks. In 2014, a state of emergency was declared on the peninsula after militants attacked Egyptian security officers in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Police Interior Ministry Car Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

16 minutes ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

31 minutes ago

7th Sharjah International Film Festival for Childr ..

2 hours ago

UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fi ..

2 hours ago

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

First sliding phase of &#039;The Link&#039; commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.