Egyptian Killed, Israeli Tourists Wounded In Hotel Fight: Medical Source

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) An Egyptian worker was killed Friday in a hotel fight that wounded three Arab-Israeli tourists and other workers in the Egyptian seaside town of Taba, a medical source told AFP.

The worker succumbed to his injuries "in an ambulance transporting him from Taba" on the border with Israel to Sharm al-Sheikh, 200 kilometres south, the source said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Three other workers and three "Arab 48" tourists were also wounded, state-linked Egyptian media Al-Qahera news reported.

"Arab 48" is a term that refers to Palestinians and their descendants who remained in Israel following its creation in 1948.

Friday's fight broke out between hotel staff and the tourists "who attempted to obtain services from the hotel without charge", the channel reported.

Al-Qahera News, which is linked to state intelligence, reported security authorities were investigating the incident.

A high-level security source denied Israeli media reports describing the altercation as a "stabbing operation".

The incident occurred in the Egyptian border town of Taba in South Sinai, which is a popular tourist destination for Israelis.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel and has for decades played a key role as mediator between Israeli and Palestinian officials, including in the current war in the Gaza Strip.

