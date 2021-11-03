UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Leader Orders Gov't To Start Relocation To New Administrative Capital In December

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:54 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi instructed the cabinet to begin moving to the New Administrative Capital from overpopulated Cairo next month, the presidency said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi instructed the cabinet to begin moving to the New Administrative Capital from overpopulated Cairo next month, the presidency said on Wednesday.

"The president instructed the government to begin the actual relocation to the government quarter of the New Administrative Capital starting in December of this year," the office said in a statement.

The headquarters and buildings in the government district of the New Administrative Capital, that is being constructed nearly 30 miles east of Cairo, are ready for use.

The relocation will take six months. During this period, all the ministries and government agencies will work at the new sites in a test mode.

The New Administrative Capital is designed to relieve the overpopulated Cairo, which has over 20 million residents. About seven million people are expected to live in the new area. The relocation of the Egyptian government was previously postponed from last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

