Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 9,746.

On Sunday, the daily increase was at 436 cases.

"We have registered 346 new cases of the coronavirus infection and eight fatalities.

" the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, 97 people have recovered, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 2,172.

Last week, the country's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the measures against COVID-19 would be extended until May 24.