Egyptian Military Court Sentences One of Most Wanted Terrorists to Death

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A military court in Egypt on Wednesday sentenced Hesham Ashmawy, one of the most wanted terrorists in Egypt, to death by hanging, according to the text of the verdict published in media.

Ashmawy, a former serviceman of the Egyptian armed forces, was arrested by Libyan National Army (LNA) troops in October 2018 during LNA commander Khalifa Haftar's campaign to gain control over the eastern city of Derna. Local media have called him one of Egypt's top most wanted and dangerous terrorists. Ashmawy was extradited to Cairo in late May.

"A special military tribunal sentenced terrorist Hesham Ashmawy to death by hanging," the verdict read, as quoted by Youm7 daily newspaper.

Ashmawy is believed to have been involved in the assassination of Prosecutor General Hisham Barakat in July 2015, the Bahariya Oasis attack in October 2017 ” which left between 16 and 54 security personnel dead ” and other crimes. He also was a member of Sinai-based Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis terrorist group, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group (both outlawed in Russia).