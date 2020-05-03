Egyptian Military Eliminates 126 Militants In String Of Operations - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:20 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Egyptian armed forces have conducted a series of operations, killing 126 militants, the military's spokesperson, Tamer Refai, said on Sunday.
"We have conducted 22 raids and 16 special operations, liquidating 126 radicals as a result," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.
He added that four officers, three junior officers, and eight servicemen had been killed or injured in action.