Egyptian Military Kills 2 'Dangerous Extremists' In Sinai Peninsula - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Egyptian Armed Forces conducted a special operation in the northern part of the Sinai peninsula and killed two militants, Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Egyptian Armed Forces conducted a special operation in the northern part of the Sinai peninsula and killed two militants, Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday.

The operation came one day after 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded during a blast targeting an armored vehicle in the same area.

"The armed forces conducted a special operation based on intelligence about the terrorist shelter ... in Sinai's north, two dangerous extremists were killed during a shootout," al-Rifai said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The military also seized weapons, ammunition and explosive devices.

The north of the Sinai Peninsula has long been Egypt's most tense region due to the presence of violent extremists there. Militants frequently conduct attacks against police and army on the peninsula.

