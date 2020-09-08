UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Minister Travels To S. Sudan To Discuss Water Resources Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Egyptian Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty paid on Tuesday an official visit to South Sudan to discuss with his South Sudanese counterpart, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, enhancing cooperation in the irrigation and water resources fields, Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper has reported.

According to the Egyptian ministry, this meeting is the first since Gatkuoth assumed his post as the irrigation minister earlier in the year, the news outlet reported, adding that the two sides would hold talks on joint cooperation projects in the water resources sphere and follow-up activities within the framework of Egypt's work conducted in South Sudan.

The two countries have already signed several documents on bilateral partnership, including a memorandum of understanding in August 2006, a technical cooperation protocol in March 2011 and another technical agreement in November 2014, the news outlet said, citing Abdel Aty.

In line with the 2014 agreement, Cairo has been implementing several development projects in South Sudan to help the latter provide citizens with clean drinking water, as well as to establish marinas in a bid to connect population centers.

According to the newspaper, the senior Egyptian official is set to inspect work at underground water reservoirs in South Sudan's Juba.

In mid-August, Egypt's leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended a letter via the country's intelligence service chief, Abbas Kamel, to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit on bilateral ties between the two African countries.

