UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Museum Receives 331 Artifacts, Including 42 Belongings Of Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Egyptian Museum Receives 331 Artifacts, Including 42 Belongings of Pharaoh Tutankhamun

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced on Monday the arrival of 331 artifacts, including 42 pieces belonging to pharaoh Tutankhamun, to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which is scheduled to open next year.

"The GEM received 331 exhibits, including pharaoh Tutankhamun's 42 belongings, which were displayed at the Egyptian Museum on Tahrir Square," the Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement.

According to the director general of Archaeological Affairs at the GEM, Tayeb Abbas, "the artifacts of Tutankhamun's collection include sandals, textile, papyrus and wood containers used to preserve cereals and grains which are still in a good condition.

"

Abbas added that the pharaoh's collection also contains "a set of dinnerware and a quiver of arrows used by Tutankhamun on hunting trips."

General Director of Primary Restoration at the GEM Essa Zidan, in his turn, stressed that all of the Egyptian museum's staff ” including the archaeologists, restorers and security workers ” "work day and night to relocate antiquities and restore them."

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is scheduled for the end of 2020.

Related Topics

Egypt 2020 Textile All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

41 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

1 hour ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

1 hour ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.