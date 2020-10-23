Egyptian Navy Rescues Turkish-Flagged Vessel in Mediterranean Sea - Military

The Egyptian navy has rescued a Turkish-flagged boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's armed forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Egyptian navy has rescued a Turkish-flagged boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's armed forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday.

"The Egyptian naval forces rescued one of the Turkish-flagged ships in the Mediterranean after the ship sent a distress signal," al-Rifai said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The boat sent the signal on Thursday afternoon after encountering a technical failure 270 kilometers (167 miles) north of the Egyptian city of Sidi Barrani.

The Egyptian frigate Al-Zafer was immediately dispatched to the scene and evacuated 57 people on board the vessel. According to al-Rifai, those were the citizens of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Egypt, including three children. They all received the necessary medical treatment.

The vessel was towed on Friday morning to the naval base in the Matrouh province, located in Egypt's north-western part bordering Libya. The Egyptian side will take the necessary legal steps in connection with the incident.