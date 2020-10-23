UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Navy Rescues Turkish-Flagged Vessel In Mediterranean Sea - Military

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Egyptian Navy Rescues Turkish-Flagged Vessel in Mediterranean Sea - Military

The Egyptian navy has rescued a Turkish-flagged boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's armed forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Egyptian navy has rescued a Turkish-flagged boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's armed forces spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said on Friday.

"The Egyptian naval forces rescued one of the Turkish-flagged ships in the Mediterranean after the ship sent a distress signal," al-Rifai said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The boat sent the signal on Thursday afternoon after encountering a technical failure 270 kilometers (167 miles) north of the Egyptian city of Sidi Barrani.

The Egyptian frigate Al-Zafer was immediately dispatched to the scene and evacuated 57 people on board the vessel. According to al-Rifai, those were the citizens of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Egypt, including three children. They all received the necessary medical treatment.

The vessel was towed on Friday morning to the naval base in the Matrouh province, located in Egypt's north-western part bordering Libya. The Egyptian side will take the necessary legal steps in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Egypt Iraq Libya All

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

7 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

22 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

40 seconds ago

Prayer leaders asked to spread cleanliness message ..

42 seconds ago

Virus cases in 23 EU nations and UK of 'serious co ..

43 seconds ago

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.