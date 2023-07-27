Egyptian Nuclear Official Lauds Joint El Dabaa NPP With Russia for Creating Jobs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The construction of El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt with participation of Russia's Rosatom has a positive impact on all areas of life of the North African country, especially employment, Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority board chair Amged El-Wakeel said on Thursday.

"The project (El Dabaa) is having a positive impact on all areas of our lives, everything is developing," El-Wakeel said at the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Egypt expects the number of workplaces to increase ninefold thanks to the project, El-Wakeel added.

In 2015, Cairo signed an agreement with Moscow on cooperation in building Egypt's first nuclear power plant in the town El Dabaa, with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for the purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed an appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the plant's construction.

Currently, three power units are being built, with the construction of the fourth unit expected to start in 2023. The plant will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. They will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200, which meet the highest post-Fukushima safety standards.

Rosatom estimates that during the NPP construction period alone, the added value to Egypt's GDP from the project will amount to about $4 billion, which is about 1% of Egypt's GDP.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.