Open Menu

Egyptian Nuclear Official Lauds Joint El Dabaa NPP With Russia For Creating Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Egyptian Nuclear Official Lauds Joint El Dabaa NPP With Russia for Creating Jobs

The construction of El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt with participation of Russia's Rosatom has a positive impact on all areas of life of the North African country, especially employment, Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority board chair Amged El-Wakeel said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The construction of El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt with participation of Russia's Rosatom has a positive impact on all areas of life of the North African country, especially employment, Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority board chair Amged El-Wakeel said on Thursday.

"The project (El Dabaa) is having a positive impact on all areas of our lives, everything is developing," El-Wakeel said at the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Egypt expects the number of workplaces to increase ninefold thanks to the project, El-Wakeel added.

In 2015, Cairo signed an agreement with Moscow on cooperation in building Egypt's first nuclear power plant in the town El Dabaa, with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for the purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed an appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the plant's construction.

Currently, three power units are being built, with the construction of the fourth unit expected to start in 2023. The plant will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. They will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200, which meet the highest post-Fukushima safety standards.

Rosatom estimates that during the NPP construction period alone, the added value to Egypt's GDP from the project will amount to about $4 billion, which is about 1% of Egypt's GDP.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Egypt Nuclear Cairo St. Petersburg July December 2017 2015 Media All From Agreement Billion Employment

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

9 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

3 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

3 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

3 minutes ago
No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

14 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

15 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

12 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

12 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

12 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World