Egyptian Officer, 10 Soldiers Killed Repelling Militant Attack In Sinai - Army

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

An officer of the Egyptian army and 10 soldiers died repelling an attack of militants at water infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula, the army spokesman said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) An officer of the Egyptian army and 10 soldiers died repelling an attack of militants at water infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula, the army spokesman said on Saturday.

"A group of terrorists attacked a water pump east of Suez Canal and was repelled.

An officer and 10 soldiers died repelling the attack," Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib said on social media.

Five militants were injured as the army hemmed them in, according to the statement.

