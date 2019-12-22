Egyptian Parliament Approves Government Reshuffle Involving Important Ministries - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The Egyptian parliament has approved a reshuffle in Mostafa Madbouly's government that included important ministries, Egypt's middle East news Agency (MENA) reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, prime minister Madbouly secured his post and will also be responsible for investment after the dissolution of the respective ministry.

In addition, the authorities decided to merge the Tourism Ministry with that of the Antiquities. The new unified ministry will be headed by current Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani.

Former Tourism Minister Rania Al-Mashat will helm the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The reshuffle also concerned the heads of the ministries of justice, civil aviation, trade and industry, as well as parliamentary affairs. At the same time, other key ministers will secure their posts.

According to the agency, the reshuffle also resulted in the introduction of a new position - minister of information.