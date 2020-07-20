UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Egyptian Parliament Backs Possible Dispatch of Troops Abroad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Egyptian parliament unanimously approved on Monday possible dispatch of the country's troops to carry out combat missions outside Egypt, the country's state television reported.

During the meeting, the parliament discussed the results of a meeting of the Egyptian Security Council held on Sunday under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Sisi, and threats to the state from the west, the broadcaster said.

The issue was discussed during the meeting behind closed doors without the presence of the media.

According to the Egyptian constitution, the president of the country can declare war or send Egyptian troops to carry out a combat mission outside the country after obtaining the consent of the parliament.

On Thursday, Sisi met in Cairo with sheikhs and elders of Libyan tribes. The meeting was held as part of a conference entitled "Egypt and Libya: One People and One Fate." During the conference, representatives of Libyan tribes confirmed the call to Egypt to support the Libyan army and tribes to liberate the country.

In late June, Sisi announced that his country was ready to help Libyan tribes in the fight against foreign interference by training and arming them. The president also noted that any direct intervention of Egypt in Libya now had legitimacy under international law.

Last week, Egypt held a large-scale military exercise on the border with Libya, codenamed Resolve 2020, in which all branches of the Egyptian armed forces took part.

