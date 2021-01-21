Egyptian Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 3 Months - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Egyptian Parliament has passed by a majority of votes a decree by President Abdel Fattah Sisi to extend the state of emergency in the country, which has been in place since 2017, the Youm7 newspaper reported on Thursday.

"The decision has been made due to emergency conditions in the sphere of security and health care, which the country faced," the presidential decree said.

The state of emergency was introduced in Egypt back in April 2017 in the wake of two terrorist attacks that hit two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria. The attacks left over 50 people dead and more than 100 others injured. Since it was first introduced, the country has been extending the state of emergency every three months.