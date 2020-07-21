Egyptian Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 3 More Months - Reports

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved the three-month extension of the state of emergency that has been in place since 2017, Egypt's Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported

The extension, which was earlier signed by President Abdel Fattah Sisi, was backed by the majority of lawmakers.

The president initially introduced the state of emergency in April 2017 in the wake of two terrorist attacks that hit two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria. The attacks left more than 40 people killed and over 100 others injured. Since then, the country has been extending the state of emergency every three months.

The decision gives Egypt's military and police authority the ability to do "everything necessary" to combat terrorism, protect civilians and ensure the safety of private and public property.