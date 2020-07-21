UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Parliament Extends State Of Emergency For 3 More Months - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:37 AM

Egyptian Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 3 More Months - Reports

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved the three-month extension of the state of emergency that has been in place since 2017, Egypt's Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved the three-month extension of the state of emergency that has been in place since 2017, Egypt's middle East news Agency (MENA) reported.

The extension, which was earlier signed by President Abdel Fattah Sisi, was backed by the majority of lawmakers.

The president initially introduced the state of emergency in April 2017 in the wake of two terrorist attacks that hit two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria. The attacks left more than 40 people killed and over 100 others injured. Since then, the country has been extending the state of emergency every three months.

The decision gives Egypt's military and police authority the ability to do "everything necessary" to combat terrorism, protect civilians and ensure the safety of private and public property.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Parliament Egypt Alexandria Middle East April 2017

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

25 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.