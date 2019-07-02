UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Parliament Speaker Says Country Seeks Closer Ties With Russia

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:33 PM

Ali Abdel Aal, the speaker of Egypt's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the nation's lawmakers were interested in strengthening the relationship between Cairo and Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Ali Abdel Aal, the speaker of Egypt's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the nation's lawmakers were interested in strengthening the relationship between Cairo and Moscow.

Abdel Aal is one of many foreign guests who are currently in Moscow to participate in the second International Forum "Development of Parlamentarism," which began on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

"I want to say that we, as representatives of the House of Representatives, as representatives of the people, are very interested in developing and strengthening relations between our countries at the level of excellent relations at the level of our leaders," he said during a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

The Egyptian speaker also noted that bilateral relations had reached the level of strategic partnership, something he attributed to the cooperation between the two countries' leaders. Abdel Aal also said that Russia and Egypt's constant contacts and coordination within various international formats were evidence of their special relationship.

Russia and Egypt have maintained close ties since the Soviet period. Their relationship has been boosted by the rise of Abdel Fattah Sisi, who became the sixth president of Egypt in 2014. Having established mutual understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he turned Egypt into one of Russia's key partners in the region, both militarily and economically.

