Egyptian Partner of Russian Carmaker AvtoVAZ to Assemble 5,000 Lada Granta Cars in 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Egyptian comany Al-Amal Co, partner of Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ, begins assembly and sales of the updated Lada Granta model in the local market, and plans to assemble 5,000 such vehicles in 2020, the Egyptian company's CEO Amr Suleiman said on Tuesday.

"We have already begun to assemble, we are ready to provide cars to our distributors," Suleiman said, adding that the company has enough spare parts for the updated model.

The previous model was well received in the Egyptian market, where about 10,000 cars were sold.

"The updated Granta is an economy car, but with the best safety performance in this price category in the Egyptian market," Suleiman said.

As expected, in the basic configuration, the car will cost 158,000 Egyptian Pounds ($9,800).

The price of a Lada Granta with an automatic transmission will be 178,000 Egyptian pounds ($11,125), which makes it the cheapest car of this kind in the Egyptian market.

AvtoVAZ export marketing manager Pierre-Elie Doloy told Sputnik that Lada Granta had been adapted to the Egyptian market.

"We adapted the equipment for the Egyptian market so that there is the right price in this segment. For example, we removed seat heating, which is not needed for the Egyptian market," he said.

At the same time, the Egyptian version of Lada Granta has the maximum acoustic insulation for this model at the request of local partners.