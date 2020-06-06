Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced on Saturday Cairo's peace initiative for Libya that envisages ceasefire and conditions for political settlement of the conflict

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced on Saturday Cairo's peace initiative for Libya that envisages ceasefire and conditions for political settlement of the conflict.

The proposal came following talks with Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, and head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in Cairo.

"The intra-Libyan initiative aims at ending hostilities, it includes the withdrawal of foreign troops and the disarmament of factions," Sisi said.

According to the leader, the initiative envisages an equal representation of the three regions Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan in the presidential council, the unification of Libyan state institutions and the adoption of a constitutional declaration.