Egyptian President Appoints Ambassador to Qatar After 4-Year Hiatus

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has appointed the ambassador to Qatar after a more than three-year-long crisis in relations between the emirate and its neighbors.

During a visit to Doha earlier in the month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry handed a message from the president to Emir Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which outlined the possibilities of developing bilateral dialogue after years of zero diplomatic contacts.

"Amr el Sherbini is appointed as Egypt's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Qatar," a presidential decree, published in the Official Gazette, read.

In 2017, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and introduced a blockade of the country, accusing it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism. Doha denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies. The impasse was overcome in January, when the Saudi-hosted 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council adopted a declaration on restoring unity among the Gulf countries.