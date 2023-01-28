Egyptian President Arrives in Armenia on Official Visit - Armenian Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has arrived in Armenia on an official visit to hold meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian leader's press office said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has arrived in Armenia on an official visit to hold meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian leader's press office said on Saturday.

"The Egyptian president was received at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, head of the presidential office Khachatur Poghosyan and other officials," the statement read.

The statement also said that Khachaturyan and Sisi would hold a face-to-face meeting on January 29 and hold a press conference.

Sisi will meet with Pashinyan during the visit, according to the presidential press office.