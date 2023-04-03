Egyptian President Arrives in Saudi Arabia - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has arrived on a visit in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian Al-Qahera news tv channel reports.

The Egyptian leader arrived in Jeddah late on Sunday night, Al-Qahera News said shortly after midnight.

The visit comes amid Saudi Arabia's and Egypt's moves to ease tensions with Iran and Syria.

On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Cairo to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. The two ministers had a closed-door meeting and then held talks with the countries' delegations, agreeing to boost bilateral communication channels.

Mekdad's visit to Egypt marks the first visit by a top Syrian official to the country since 2011.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi could meet in the near future, after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources. The newspaper said that Damascus and Cairo are in advanced discussions to restore full diplomatic ties.