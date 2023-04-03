UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President Arrives In Saudi Arabia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Egyptian President Arrives in Saudi Arabia - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has arrived on a visit in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian Al-Qahera news tv channel reports.

The Egyptian leader arrived in Jeddah late on Sunday night, Al-Qahera News said shortly after midnight.

The visit comes amid Saudi Arabia's and Egypt's moves to ease tensions with Iran and Syria.

On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Cairo to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. The two ministers had a closed-door meeting and then held talks with the countries' delegations, agreeing to boost bilateral communication channels.

Mekdad's visit to Egypt marks the first visit by a top Syrian official to the country since 2011.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi could meet in the near future, after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources. The newspaper said that Damascus and Cairo are in advanced discussions to restore full diplomatic ties.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Egypt Damascus Jeddah Visit Cairo Saudi Arabia Sunday Muslim TV Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

4 hours ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.