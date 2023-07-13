Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Seriously Negotiate to Reach Ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Thursday called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to seriously negotiate for an immediate and stable ceasefire amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation and catastrophic consequences of the crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Thursday called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to seriously negotiate for an immediate and stable ceasefire amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation and catastrophic consequences of the crisis.

"The deteriorating humanitarian situation and these catastrophic consequences of the crisis require an immediate and sustained cessation of hostilities to keep the Sudanese people and State institutions strong," Sisi said during the opening of the summit.

He said that Cairo, along with other parties involved, will exert all efforts to achieve an end to the bloodshed in Sudan. The president also noted that Egypt, in coordination with international organizations and agencies, will help facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the neighboring country.

"We demand that the warring parties cease escalation and engage without delay in serious negotiations aimed at an immediate and sustainable ceasefire," Sisi said.

Following Sisi, the leaders of Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Libya spoke at the opening of the summit. In addition, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit took the floor.

Sudan's neighboring countries are holding a summit in the Egyptian capital on Thursday to discuss ways to solve the crisis in the country and overcome its negative consequences.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular military and the Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, almost 700,000 of whom have left the country, according to the United Nations.