Egyptian President, E. Libyan Leaders Agree To Create Coordination Committee - Reports

Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:37 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) that supports the legislature, have agreed to create a trilateral committee to coordinate actions in the war-torn country, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

Earlier in the day, Sisi met at his Cairo residence with the military and parliamentary delegations from Libya, led by Haftar and Saleh, respectively.

The president urged the Libyan sides to combine their positions, according to the news outlet.

Egypt is said to have called for several amendments to the Cairo initiative to settle the Libyan crisis, pioneered by Sisi, including those on an international mechanism for the disbandment of armed groups.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in (GNA) the west, assisted by Turkey.

Saleh and Sisi held a meeting in Cairo on June 6, followed by the Egyptian leader announcing the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire across Libya starting June 8 as well as conditions for a political settlement. The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States and a number of Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Turkey and the GNA opposed it.

