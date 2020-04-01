Egyptian President Encouraged by Coronavirus Response Measures

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said Tuesday he was pleased with measures taken to contain the new coronavirus, but urged the nation to stay serious about social distancing.

"I think we have made good progress, and it is encouraging. It shows the seriousness and solidarity of all government agencies and the people," he wrote on Facebook.

Sisi said he was monitoring the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic round the clock.

"I call on everyone to be serious and resolute about implementing these measures until we are through this crisis, having preserved our country and our great people," he added.

The Health Ministry recorded 54 new cases of infection with the coronavirus, taking the total to 710. Of them, 46 patients have died and 157 have been discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery.