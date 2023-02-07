UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President Expresses Condolences To Assad In Connection With Earthquake - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Egyptian President Expresses Condolences to Assad in Connection With Earthquake - Office

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the disastrous earthquake, the Egyptian president's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the disastrous earthquake, the Egyptian president's office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people.

The current death toll in Syria is over 812 people.

"President El-Sisi expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the country yesterday, wishing the injured a quick recovery," the statement said.

The Egyptian president also instructed to provide all necessary aid to Syria, the presidency said.

The telephone conversation between the Egyptian and Syrian presidents had been the first communication between the two leaders since Sisi came to power in Egypt in 2014.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Turkey Egypt All

Recent Stories

Court dismisses post arrest bail petition of Awami ..

Court dismisses post arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League (AML)'s leader ..

19 seconds ago
 Cyberattacks on Russian Government Agencies Up 25% ..

Cyberattacks on Russian Government Agencies Up 25% in 2022 - Expert

22 seconds ago
 Pinturault in pole after scorching world combined ..

Pinturault in pole after scorching world combined super-G

23 seconds ago
 Moscow Hands Note to US Embassy Demanding to Stop ..

Moscow Hands Note to US Embassy Demanding to Stop Interfering in Russia's Affair ..

26 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional off ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office announces schedule for NA- ..

22 minutes ago
 Public trust in Ombudsman office strengthened

Public trust in Ombudsman office strengthened

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.