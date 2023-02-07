Egyptian President Expresses Condolences to Assad in Connection With Earthquake - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the disastrous earthquake, the Egyptian president's office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people.

The current death toll in Syria is over 812 people.

"President El-Sisi expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the country yesterday, wishing the injured a quick recovery," the statement said.

The Egyptian president also instructed to provide all necessary aid to Syria, the presidency said.

The telephone conversation between the Egyptian and Syrian presidents had been the first communication between the two leaders since Sisi came to power in Egypt in 2014.