Egyptian President Extends State Of Emergency For 3 Months - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:08 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has issued a decree extending the state of emergency, which has been in place since 2017, for another three months, the state-owned MENA news agency reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has issued a decree extending the state of emergency, which has been in place since 2017, for another three months, the state-owned MENA news agency reported on Monday.

The state of emergency across the entire country started at 01:00 local time on Monday (23:00 GMT on Sunday), the president's order said.

The country's armed and police forces were instructed to take the necessary measures to address threats of terrorism, as well as to ensure security throughout the country and protect the lives of citizens including public and private property.

The president initially introduced the state of emergency back in April 2017 in the wake of two terrorist attacks that hit two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria. The attacks left over 50 people dead and more than 100 others injured. Since it was first introduced, the country has been extending the emergency every three months.

More Stories From World

