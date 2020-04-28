Egyptian President Extends State of Emergency in Country for Three Months

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi extended the state of emergency in the country for three months due to threats to the safety and health of citizens.

The decree was published in the official newspaper.

"A state of emergency is declared throughout Egypt for three months from 01:00 on April 28... after considering the point of view of the cabinet and in view of the dangerous conditions associated with the safety and health of citizens," the decree says.