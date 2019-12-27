Egyptian President Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Conte to Discuss Libya - Office

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has discussed over the phone the situation in Libya with US leader Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the Arab republic's presidential administration said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added to rising tensions around Libya by announcing that he would put troop deployment to the conflict-hit country to parliamentary vote next month. It came after Ankara signed a memorandum on military cooperation with the Tripoli-based government in November, triggering a backlash from the rival eastern administration, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

"President Sisi expressed support for the Libyan people's desire to achieve stability and security and stressed the importance of the role played by the Libyan National Army in this regard as well as in the fight against terrorism and armed groups," his presidential office said.

During the talks, the Egyptian leader also highlighted the need to put an end to unlawful foreign interference in Libya's internal affairs.

The Italian prime minister, in turn, told Sisi that Rome wanted to see a political settlement of the Libyan crisis, describing the latter as a threat to the entire Mediterranean region.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord controlling the country's west.

Unlike Turkey, Egypt supports the LNA, seeing it as the only force that could ensure the neighboring country's unity and free it of terrorists in the future.