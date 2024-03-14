Egyptian President Meets With Dutch PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Arab Republic of Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met Wednesday with the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was on a visit to Cairo.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.
They also discussed regional issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, ceasefire efforts, and providing humanitarian aid to the people of the enclave.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
50 years on, Germany to try ex-Stasi officer for murder of Pole10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince leaves Madinah10 minutes ago
-
Denver back on top as Porter shines in Miami win19 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated19 minutes ago
-
At Texas arts and tech fest, virtual reality is perfectly human20 minutes ago
-
Biden blasts 'loser' Trump as campaign slugfest intensifies49 minutes ago
-
Messi and Suarez fire Miami into CONCACAF quarters60 minutes ago
-
One dead, 29 rescued after Australian gold mine collapse1 hour ago
-
Sancho helps Dortmund past PSV, into Champions League quarters1 hour ago
-
At disused New York airport, a migrant camp isolated from the city1 hour ago
-
Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release1 hour ago
-
One dead, 29 rescued after Australian gold mine collapse1 hour ago