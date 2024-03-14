Egyptian President meets with Dutch PM

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Arab Republic of Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met Wednesday with the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was on a visit to Cairo.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.

They also discussed regional issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, ceasefire efforts, and providing humanitarian aid to the people of the enclave.