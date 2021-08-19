CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has ordered to freeze all construction works in the safety zone of the future El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) until the end of this year, Bassam Rady, the Egyptian president's spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, Sisi held a meeting with his chancellor on construction planning, Amir Ahmad, and the chief of the military technical college, Ismail Kamal, and studied the report of the higher committee on the NPP safety criteria.

"The President has given orders to the Higher Committee... to freeze any construction works on the territories in this zone until the end of this year," Rady said.

The Egyptian leader also ordered to analyze thoroughly the prospects of urbanization near the facility in compliance with the world criteria, the spokesperson specified.

Kamal told Sisi that the NPP and its safety zone meet the most modern safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rady added.

In 2015, Moscow and Cairo signed agreements on the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear plant in northern Egypt as well as on a Russian $25-billion loan for that purpose. In July, Egypt's Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) said that it received from the national nuclear and radiological regulator all necessary documents to allow Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to start the construction of the first two plant reactors.

In August, the Egyptian government said that the NPPA was finishing the building of infrastructure and houses for workers and strengthening the seashore near the plant site.