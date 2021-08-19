UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President Orders To Suspend Construction Works In NPP El Dabaa's Safety Zone

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Egyptian President Orders to Suspend Construction Works in NPP El Dabaa's Safety Zone

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has ordered to freeze all construction works in the safety zone of the future El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) until the end of this year, Bassam Rady, the Egyptian president's spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, Sisi held a meeting with his chancellor on construction planning, Amir Ahmad, and the chief of the military technical college, Ismail Kamal, and studied the report of the higher committee on the NPP safety criteria.

"The President has given orders to the Higher Committee... to freeze any construction works on the territories in this zone until the end of this year," Rady said.

The Egyptian leader also ordered to analyze thoroughly the prospects of urbanization near the facility in compliance with the world criteria, the spokesperson specified.

Kamal told Sisi that the NPP and its safety zone meet the most modern safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rady added.

In 2015, Moscow and Cairo signed agreements on the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear plant in northern Egypt as well as on a Russian $25-billion loan for that purpose. In July, Egypt's Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) said that it received from the national nuclear and radiological regulator all necessary documents to allow Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to start the construction of the first two plant reactors.

In August, the Egyptian government said that the NPPA was finishing the building of infrastructure and houses for workers and strengthening the seashore near the plant site.

Related Topics

Loan World Moscow Russia Egypt Nuclear Cairo SITE July August 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

1 hour ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

1 hour ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

1 hour ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

1 hour ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.