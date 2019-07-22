UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian President Prolongs State Of Emergency For 3 Months - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:30 AM

Egyptian President Prolongs State of Emergency for 3 Months - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi signed a decree to prolong the state of emergency across the country for three months, local media reported.

The decree says that the Armed Forces and police must do everything possible to fight terrorism and its financial sources as well as protect people's lives and property, the MENA news agency reported on late Sunday.

The presidential decision was supported by the country's parliament and will enter into force starting from Thursday.

The state of emergency was declared in Egypt in April 2017 after the terror attacks on Christian churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria, which left more than 50 people killed and 100 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Parliament Egypt Tanta Alexandria April Sunday 2017 Christian Media From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

6 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

6 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

7 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.