Egyptian President Prolongs State of Emergency for 3 Months - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi signed a decree to prolong the state of emergency across the country for three months, local media reported.

The decree says that the Armed Forces and police must do everything possible to fight terrorism and its financial sources as well as protect people's lives and property, the MENA news agency reported on late Sunday.

The presidential decision was supported by the country's parliament and will enter into force starting from Thursday.

The state of emergency was declared in Egypt in April 2017 after the terror attacks on Christian churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria, which left more than 50 people killed and 100 injured.