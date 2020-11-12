Egyptian President Says Agreed With Greece About Countering States That Sponsor Terrorism

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Cairo and Athens have agreed to counteract countries that support terrorism, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said Wednesday.

The Egyptian leader is in Greece on an official visit and has already met with the country's president and prime minister, with whom Sisi has discussed the influence of the situation in Libya and agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism.

"We have also agreed to take a hard-line stance against regimes that violate UN resolutions by supporting terrorist organizations via financing, training and supplying weapons [to them] as well as giving them asylum and bully pulpit in the media to instigate terrorism," the Egyptian president said at a press conference with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The two countries have recently grown closer over their mutual concerns about the activities of Turkey in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has been engaged in an acrimonious dispute with Athens over maritime borders, while also vying with Cairo for influence in Libya by supporting the Government of National Accord against the Libyan National Army, which is assisted by Egypt.