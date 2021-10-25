UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President Says He Will Not Extend State Of Emergency First Time In Several Years

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Egyptian President Says He Will Not Extend State of Emergency First Time in Several Years

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday that he would not renew the state of emergency imposed more than four years ago in the country.

"Egypt has become, through the efforts of its great people and loyal citizens, an oasis of stability and security in the region.

Therefore, for the first time in many years, I decided not to extend the state of emergency in the country," Sisi said on Facebook.

The state of emergency in Egypt was introduced by the president in April 2017 after two terrorist attacks in Tanta and Alexandria. Then over 50 people died, more than 100 were injured. In accordance with the law, the state of emergency was then extended for three months each time thereafter.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Egypt Facebook Died Tanta Alexandria April 2017

Recent Stories

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

24 seconds ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

30 minutes ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

2 hours ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

3 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.