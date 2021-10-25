Egyptian President Says He Will Not Extend State of Emergency First Time in Several Years

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday that he would not renew the state of emergency imposed more than four years ago in the country.

"Egypt has become, through the efforts of its great people and loyal citizens, an oasis of stability and security in the region.

Therefore, for the first time in many years, I decided not to extend the state of emergency in the country," Sisi said on Facebook.

The state of emergency in Egypt was introduced by the president in April 2017 after two terrorist attacks in Tanta and Alexandria. Then over 50 people died, more than 100 were injured. In accordance with the law, the state of emergency was then extended for three months each time thereafter.