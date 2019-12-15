(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, is held hostage by terrorists, therefore, it cannot take any real step to improve the situation in the country, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Sunday on the sidelines of the International Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh.

"[The reason of] What has been happening in Libya during the recent years and why the government [in Tripoli] cannot take any real measures is that it is held hostage by armed groups and terrorists in Tripoli,"

According to the president, Egypt's national security directly depends on the situation in Libya, and Cairo has the opportunity to interfere in the county's domestic affairs to ensure its own safety.

However, Egypt does not do it to maintain close relations with Libya.

Earlier in the day, the Libyan embassy in Egypt suspended its work for security reasons until further notice. This happened after Egypt's parliamentary speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said that Cairo considered the eastern-based Libyan administration to be the sole source of legitimacy in the war-torn country.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country's east is now controlled by the parliament and its allied Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-backed GNA. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli.